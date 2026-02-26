Samsung Introduces Pre-Order Discounts on Galaxy S26 Smartphones, Alongside TV and Monitor Deals

Samsung this week debuted pre-orders for its newest line of Galaxy products, including the S26 smartphones and Galaxy Buds4. You can find a few early launch discounts on some of these products, plus discounts on Samsung's most popular monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame TVs.

Galaxy Products

You can get up to $500 instant trade-in credit when pre-ordering the Galaxy S26, up to $700 credit for the Galaxy S26+, and up to $900 credit for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If not trading in an older device, Samsung is still offering $150 in Samsung credit when pre-ordering each smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Pre-Orders

TVs

samsung the frame tv purple

In regards to TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off), a match of the all-time low price.

65-inch The Frame for $1,199.99

75-inch The Frame Pro for $1,999.99

Monitors

samsung odyssey monitor purple

Samsung also has a few unique monitor deals this week, offering a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem at no cost when purchasing select monitors. This includes the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G50SF Monitor for $349.99, down from $549.99, and the 49-inch Odyssey G95C Monitor for $849.99, down from $1,299.99. When you register these monitors after purchasing them, you'll get a download code for Resident Evil Requiem, which is a $70 value.

27-inch Odyssey OLED G50SF Monitor for $349.99

49-inch Odyssey G95C Monitor for $849.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

