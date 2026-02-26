Razer Launches MagSafe-Compatible Laptop Sleeve for Charging Your iPhone and AirPods

Razer today introduced a new 16-inch laptop sleeve that has an integrated wireless charging feature for smartphones and other small devices like earbuds. Priced at $130, the sleeve includes two MagSafe-compatible wireless charging zones, so it can charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.



The wireless charger is integrated into the top of the laptop sleeve, and the magnets serve as a clasp when the sleeve is closed and being used to transport a laptop. Power is delivered through a USB-C cable that can be plugged into a 30W+ power adapter or a Mac.

Charging speeds are limited to 15W, so you won't get full speed wireless charging on newer iPhones that support up to 25W wireless charging. The sleeve has one 15W charging spot for an ‌iPhone‌ and a 5W charging spot for the AirPods. It is not designed to charge two iPhones at once, both because there's just one 15W charger and because of space constraints.

There is built-in padding to keep a MacBook safe from drops, and a plush lining inside protects it from scratches. The exterior is black and made from a polyester material that's designed to resist wear and tear while also protecting a laptop from rain. Reinforced corners ensure no damage in case of accidental bumps.

The sleeve is sized to fit laptops up to 16 inches, so it works with Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 With Wireless Charging for Devices can be purchased from the Razer website for $130.