DRAM Shortage Will Cause 'Seismic Shift' in Smartphone Market, But Apple Will Be Less Affected

by

Global memory scarcity will cause a 13 percent drop in smartphone sales in 2026, according to IDC (via Bloomberg). DRAM is in short supply because AI companies are buying huge quantities of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for servers in data centers, and manufacturers are prioritizing HBM instead of the memory used in consumer devices.

iphone 17 models
IDC says that the global memory supply has been drained into next year, putting smartphone makers in a tough spot. Prices have spiked because there's not enough memory to meet production needs, which will cause a smartphone market "crisis like no other."

Smartphone makers are expected to ship 1.1 billion devices in 2026, down from 1.26 billion in 2025.

"The tariffs and pandemic crisis seem a joke compared to this," said IDC Senior Research Director Nabila Popal. "The smartphone market will witness a seismic shift by the time this crisis is over -- in size, average selling prices and competitive landscape. We don't expect the situation to ease up until mid-2027, at least."

Cheap Android smartphones will be impacted most heavily by increasing DRAM costs, but Apple is well-positioned to avoid major impact because it focuses on more expensive, premium devices. Apple has more profit margin to work with and is better able to secure available DRAM supply.

Apple is expected to absorb higher memory costs in the short term, but it isn't unaffected by the shortages. Just today, a report suggested Apple is paying Samsung twice as much for the LPDDR5X memory chips that it needs for producing iPhone 17 models.

During Apple's January earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that memory price increases had a "minimal impact" on Apple's gross margin during the 2025 holiday quarter, but the company is expecting a "bit more of an impact" during the first calendar quarter of 2026.

IDC says that even when the DRAM shortage is resolved, memory prices are not expected to return to 2025 levels, so there could be a permanent shift toward higher-priced smartphones.

Tag: IDC

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article136 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Warned by CIA That China Could Move on Taiwan by 2027

Tuesday February 24, 2026 4:03 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was among a handful of top tech executives who attended a classified CIA briefing warning that China could attack Taiwan by 2027, according to a sweeping investigative report by The New York Times ($). The previously unreported briefing was apparently held in a secure room in Silicon Valley in July 2023. The meeting is said to have been arranged at the request of the...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Sunday February 22, 2026 5:29 pm PST by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Read Full Article50 comments

Top Rated Comments

S.B.G Avatar
S.B.G
19 minutes ago at 12:45 pm

IDC says that even when the DRAM shortage is resolved, memory prices are not expected to return to 2025 levels, so there could be a permanent shift toward higher-priced smartphones.
As if they're not already overpriced. I'm keeping my current iPhone for as long as I can.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
17 minutes ago at 12:47 pm

('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/02/26/dram-shortage-apple-less-affected/')

Global memory scarcity will cause a 13 percent drop in smartphone sales in 2026, according to IDC (via Bloomberg ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-26/idc-sees-13-collapse-in-smartphone-market-due-to-memory-crisis')). DRAM is in short supply because AI companies are buying huge quantities of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for servers in data centers, and manufacturers are prioritizing HBM instead of the memory used in consumer devices.



IDC says that the global memory supply has been drained into next year, putting smartphone makers in a tough spot. Prices have spiked because there's not enough memory to meet production needs, which will cause a smartphone market "crisis like no other."

Smartphone makers are expected to ship 1.1 billion devices in 2026, down from 1.26 billion in 2025.

Cheap Android smartphones will be impacted most heavily by increasing DRAM costs, but Apple is well-positioned to avoid major impact because it focuses on more expensive, premium devices. Apple has more profit margin to work with and is better able to secure available DRAM supply.

Apple is expected to absorb higher memory costs ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/01/27/apple-iphone-18-starting-price-steady/') in the short term, but it isn't unaffected by the shortages. Just today, a report suggested Apple is paying Samsung twice as much ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/02/26/apple-agrees-100-price-hike-samsung-ram/') for the LPDDR5X memory chips that it needs for producing iPhone 17 models.

During Apple's January earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that memory price increases had a "minimal impact" on Apple's gross margin during the 2025 holiday quarter, but the company is expecting a "bit more of an impact" during the first calendar quarter of 2026.

IDC says that even when the DRAM shortage is resolved, memory prices are not expected to return to 2025 levels, so there could be a permanent shift toward higher-priced smartphones.

Article Link: DRAM Shortage Will Cause 'Seismic Shift' in Smartphone Market, But Apple Will Be Less Affected ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/02/26/dram-shortage-apple-less-affected/')
this of course assumes that the AI bubble is not going to burst ... when/if that happens, the "seismic shift" will be interesting to watch ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
PeterKeller
13 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Hmmm... upgrading is already expensive for not many new features. Maybe the iPhone average lifecycle will stretch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N0ughtsAndCr0sses Avatar
N0ughtsAndCr0sses
12 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
But shares, Asia pacific. Haha

My portfolio is thru the roof, I tell ya, thru the roof. Hahahah
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments