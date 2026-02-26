Apple Reportedly Agrees to 100% Price Hike on Samsung Memory Chips

Apple has agreed to pay Samsung twice as much for the LPDDR5X memory chips that it needs for ongoing iPhone 17 production, claims a report from Korean outlet Dealsite.

iPhone Chips
According to the report's sources, Apple recently held emergency meetings with Samsung's semiconductor division to negotiate delivery volumes of RAM for the first half of this year. The 12GB LPDDR5X modules used in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro have already roughly doubled in price since early 2025, rising from around $30 to approximately $70.

Samsung is said to have originally planned to push for a 60% price increase on LPDDR5X modules supplied to Apple. Instead, however, Samsung opened with a 100% markup as a negotiating tactic – and Apple apparently accepted it on the spot.

If the publication's industry sources are accurate, Apple's immediate acceptance just goes to show how desperate smartphone makers have become to lock down memory supply. Chipmakers like SK Hynix and Micron have been redirecting production capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI servers, and that has left mobile DRAM in extremely short supply.

Despite the cost pressure, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said Apple's current plan is to keep iPhone 18 Pro starting prices flat. On a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that rising chip prices would have "a bit more of an impact" on gross margins, but the company still expects year-on-year revenue growth of 13% to 16% this quarter.

