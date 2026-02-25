App Store and iTunes Store Experiencing Issues

Some customers are having problems with the App Store, Mac App Store, and iTunes Store, according to Apple's System Status page.

The three services have been experiencing issues since 7:22 p.m. Eastern Time. Not all users are affected, but if you've been having trouble accessing or downloading apps, the outage is the reason why.

We'll update this article when the problems have been resolved.

