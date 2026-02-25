Get AirPods Max for $99 Off on Amazon

by

Amazon this week is back with a notable discount on the USB-C AirPods Max, available for $449.99 in all five colors, down from $549.00. This is one of the first times in a few weeks that we've tracked every color of the AirPods Max on sale at $99 off.

Compared to past deals, this is the best price we've tracked so far in 2026 on the AirPods Max, and an overall second-best price on the headphones. Current delivery estimates sit around March 3 for most colors, but the Midnight option is seeing delays by a few months.

$99 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $449.99

Additionally, on Amazon you can get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

