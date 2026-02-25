Get AirPods Max for $99 Off on Amazon

Amazon this week is back with a notable discount on the USB-C AirPods Max, available for $449.99 in all five colors, down from $549.00. This is one of the first times in a few weeks that we've tracked every color of the AirPods Max on sale at $99 off.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past deals, this is the best price we've tracked so far in 2026 on the AirPods Max, and an overall second-best price on the headphones. Current delivery estimates sit around March 3 for most colors, but the Midnight option is seeing delays by a few months.

Additionally, on Amazon you can get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.