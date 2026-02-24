YouTube's More Affordable Premium Lite Plan Gets New Perks

by

YouTube today updated its Premium Lite subscription plan with new features, including background play and downloads. Subscribers will be able to watch most videos ad-free offline and in the background.


Prior to now, downloads and background play were features that were limited to the more expensive Premium plan. YouTube Premium Lite is priced at $7.99 per month in the U.S., while YouTube Premium is priced at $13.99 per month.

YouTube Premium Lite removes ads from most, but not all videos, and it does not include ad-free access to the YouTube Music app. Most non-music content is ad-free with YouTube Premium Lite, though Shorts still have ads.

YouTube Premium removes ads from all videos, including music content, plus it has extra features like jump ahead, queuing, and continue watching.

YouTube says that background play and downloads are rolling out to Premium Lite subscribers starting today, but it may take a few weeks for everyone to get access to the new features.

R
Rayansb
37 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
Probably the only subscription where I feel I'm getting the most value for my money is YouTube Premium. Nothing comes even close. I just hope we're not in the honeymoon phase and then they go for the kill like most subscription services do.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Heelpir8
28 minutes ago at 03:33 pm

YouTube Premium Lite in theUS starts at $10.99 not $7.99
Maybe if you're trying to subscribe through the Apple app store. It's definitely $7.99 on the website.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
syklee26
38 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
What is "most?"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipedro Avatar
ipedro
27 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Step 1. Ratchet ads to the point that the service becomes unusable.
Step 2. Charge to make it barely usable again.
Step 3. Repeat.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
22 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
YT Premium is probably the most bang for the buck in my entire subscription life.

No ADs on YT and YT Music combo is exceptional value that I use the HECK out of.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
19 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
I don’t listen to music or watch music videos, but do watch some shorts and those will still get limited ads. Also, I do like jump ahead. Full on premium it is for me. Best subscription I have.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
