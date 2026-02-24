Anker and Jackery Kick Off Power Station Sales With Up to 56% Off

by

Anker and Jackery have introduced big discounts across their most popular portable power stations this week, including up to 56 percent off select models from each company. We're tracking Anker's best deals over at Amazon, while Jackery's discounts can be found on the retailer's own website.

Anker SOLIX

new anker solixNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Jackery and Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The majority of Anker's portable power station deals are from the SOLIX brand on Amazon, and all of these deals have been automatically applied on each page. There are plenty of notable discounts, including the popular Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station with Lantern for $179.99, down from $249.99.

UP TO 56% OFF
Anker SOLIX Sale

Jackery

jackery feb 2026

Over at Jackery's website, you'll find up to 54 percent off a wide array of portable power stations, solar generators, add-on batteries, and more. This sale is aimed at anyone preparing for winter power outages and is set to last for another few days, ending the night of Thursday, February 26.

UP TO 54% OFF
Jackery Backup Power Sale

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

