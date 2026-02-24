Anker and Jackery Kick Off Power Station Sales With Up to 56% Off
Anker and Jackery have introduced big discounts across their most popular portable power stations this week, including up to 56 percent off select models from each company. We're tracking Anker's best deals over at Amazon, while Jackery's discounts can be found on the retailer's own website.
Anker SOLIX
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Jackery and Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The majority of Anker's portable power station deals are from the SOLIX brand on Amazon, and all of these deals have been automatically applied on each page. There are plenty of notable discounts, including the popular Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station with Lantern for $179.99, down from $249.99.
- Anker 521 PowerHouse - $169.98, down from $219.99
- SOLIX C300 with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.99
- SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 - $469.99, down from $799.00
- SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 with Solar Panel - $739.99, down from $1,598.00
- SOLIX F2000 - $899.99, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 - $778.99, down from $1,499.00
- SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 with Solar Panel - $1,019.98, down from $1,998.00
- SOLIX E10 Whole-Home Backup System - $4,299.00, down from $5,799.00
Jackery
Over at Jackery's website, you'll find up to 54 percent off a wide array of portable power stations, solar generators, add-on batteries, and more. This sale is aimed at anyone preparing for winter power outages and is set to last for another few days, ending the night of Thursday, February 26.
- Explorer 500 - $359.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 2000 v2 - $799.00, down from $1,499.00
- Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $799.00, down from $1,399.00
- Battery Pack 3600 - $999.00, down from $2,099.00
- HomePower 3000 Solar Generator - $1,299.00, down from $2,499.00
- Explorer 2000 v2 + Dual 200W Solar Panels - $1,299.00, down from $2,499.00
- HomePower 3000 Solar Generator + Dual 200W Solar Panels - $1,699.00, down from $2,999.00
- HomePower 3600 Plus Solar Generator - $2,199.00, down from $3,699.00
- Explorer 5000 Plus - $4,099.00, down from $5,699.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!