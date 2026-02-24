Apple Set a European iPhone Sales Record Last Year

Apple shipped 36.9 million iPhones in Europe in 2025, a 6% year-over-year growth which allowed the company to claim a record 27% share of the region's smartphone market, according to new research from analytics firm Omdia.
The gains came even as the broader European smartphone market declined by 1% to 134.2 million units, which Omdia says was weighed down by softer demand and new regulations around eco-design requirements and mandatory USB-C ports.
Apple's performance was driven by the iPhone 16, the Pro Max versions of both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, and the more affordable iPhone 16e. The latter device in particular apparently helped Apple capture demand that shifted away from older non-USB-C models, which were being phased out under the new rules.
Samsung held onto the top spot in Europe with 46.6 million units shipped, while Xiaomi came third with 21.8 million units at 16% share. Elsewhere, HONOR broke into Europe's top five for the first time.
Apple's record European performance was clearly a factor in its strong global showing in 2025, when the company became the world's largest smartphone vendor by annual shipments.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products."
A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks.
Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026.
Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices.
If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first...
Apple has been developing a more affordable version of the MacBook, and it's rumored to be launching in under two weeks. This is going to be one of Apple's most unique Macs, because there hasn't really been anything quite like it before.
We've rounded up everything we know about the low-cost MacBook ahead of its March debut.
Design
Rumors about the MacBook's design make it sound a lot...