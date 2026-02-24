Apple Set a European iPhone Sales Record Last Year

Apple shipped 36.9 million iPhones in Europe in 2025, a 6% year-over-year growth which allowed the company to claim a record 27% share of the region's smartphone market, according to new research from analytics firm Omdia.



The gains came even as the broader European smartphone market declined by 1% to 134.2 million units, which Omdia says was weighed down by softer demand and new regulations around eco-design requirements and mandatory USB-C ports.

Apple's performance was driven by the iPhone 16, the Pro Max versions of both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, and the more affordable iPhone 16e. The latter device in particular apparently helped Apple capture demand that shifted away from older non-USB-C models, which were being phased out under the new rules.

Samsung held onto the top spot in Europe with 46.6 million units shipped, while Xiaomi came third with 21.8 million units at 16% share. Elsewhere, HONOR broke into Europe's top five for the first time.



Apple's record European performance was clearly a factor in its strong global showing in 2025, when the company became the world's largest smartphone vendor by annual shipments.