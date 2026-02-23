Take Up to 30% Off Apple's iPhone 17 Cases on Amazon

Amazon this week has big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe and Beats cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's official cases are reaching up to 30 percent off in this sale, with many priced at $39.99, down from their original $49.00 price tags. In terms of the Beats deals, you'll find steep markdowns on the Beats Woven Charging Cables during this event, as well as Beats Cases for the iPhone 17 lineup as low as $9.99.

Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $39.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

More Sales

