iPhone 16e Long-Term Review: What to Know Before the iPhone 17e Launches

As we approach the launch of the iPhone 17e, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera decided to take a look back at the iPhone 16e. He goes over what it's been like using Apple's budget ‌iPhone‌ over the past 12 months, and whether it's worth choosing over one of Apple's more expensive models.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is $599, so it's $200 cheaper than the iPhone 17. ‌iPhone 16e‌ buyers didn't miss much in terms of performance or battery life compared to those who bought Apple's more expensive iPhones, but the device does only have a single camera, which is one of the main downsides.

There's a single-lens 48-megapixel Wide Angle lens, so no Telephoto and no Ultra Wide lens, which also means no macro support. The other major feature that's missing is MagSafe, which is majorly inconvenient since ‌MagSafe‌ charging is so prevalent. There's no Camera Control button, but that's easy to do without.

Apple used an older design for the ‌iPhone 16e‌, so it still has a tired-looking notch instead of the Dynamic Island, and it only comes in black or white so there are no fun colors to choose from. Other than the camera, design, and ‌MagSafe‌ shortcomings, the ‌iPhone 16e‌ is remarkably similar to Apple's other iPhones and you're not going to notice much in the way of day-to-day differences between the ‌iPhone 16e‌ and a higher-end model.

We definitely don't recommend buying an ‌iPhone 16e‌ right now, but the ‌iPhone‌ 17e that's going to launch very soon will absolutely be worth considering over Apple's more expensive flagship iPhones.

Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ 17e is going to solve some of the problems that we had with the ‌iPhone 16e‌. It could get a ‌Dynamic Island‌ for the first time, adding all of the ‌Dynamic Island‌ features like Live Activities, and it's supposedly going to be updated with ‌MagSafe‌. We're also expecting Apple's upgraded C1X modem and the same A19 chip that's in the ‌iPhone 17‌.

As long as you don't mind the lack of extra cameras, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e, like the ‌iPhone 16e‌, is going to be a very competitive ‌iPhone‌ that gives you a lot of performance for the money. If you've been waiting to upgrade from an older device, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e has the potential to be a very good buy.

