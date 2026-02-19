Google Chrome Gets Built-In Split View and PDF Annotations
Google has added three new features to the Chrome desktop browser, including split view for multitasking, PDF annotations, and a Save to Google Drive option.
Split view for Chrome is a built-in tool that supports using two tabs at the same time side-by-side. Google says that it provides a more streamlined, flexible way to work. There is a split view icon in Chrome that can be clicked to enter the new view.
With PDF annotations, the Chrome PDF Viewer can be used to highlight text, insert signatures, and add notes.
The Save to Google Drive feature is meant to make it easier for users to locate their downloads. PDFs can be saved to Google Drive from Chrome without redownloading and re-uploading them. Google Drive has a "Saved from Chrome" folder for downloaded files.
