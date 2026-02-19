Apple's C1X Modem Faces First Reported Failure in iPhone Air

A reported hardware failure affecting Apple's new in-house C1X 5G modem in the iPhone Air has surfaced online, marking the first known real-world incident involving the company's own baseband technology.

Apple 5G Modem Feature
The ‌iPhone Air‌ is the first iPhone model to ship with the Apple's internally designed C1X 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm's X75 modem used across the iPhone 16 lineup. The transition to Apple-designed modems follows years of development after Apple acquired Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 and began building its own baseband engineering teams and intellectual property portfolio with the goal of reducing reliance on Qualcomm and increasing efficiency.

A newly reported incident was first documented in a support thread on Reddit spotted by Wccftech, where the user "itstheskylion" described waking up to find the device had completely lost cellular reception. According to the user, the phone displayed no signal bars and diagnostics indicated a hardware-level cellular problem.

The device had reportedly been kept in a case since purchase and showed no signs of physical damage. The user said that multiple troubleshooting steps were attempted, including restarting the device, performing a soft reset, and resetting network settings, but none restored cellular connectivity. The user also reported using a dual-SIM configuration with two different carriers, with neither connection functioning, which suggests the issue was not related to a carrier outage or network-specific disruption.

Baseband hardware failures are uncommon in modern smartphones due to extensive factory testing and validation processes, but large-scale production inevitably includes a small percentage of defective units. Apple has historically replaced and collected devices that exhibit unusual behavior for internal analysis, particularly when new technologies are involved. At present, there is no evidence that the issue is widespread or indicative of a broader reliability concern.

As Apple prepares for the next generation of iPhones, real-world reliability data from early deployments of the C1 and C1X modems is likely to be closely monitored internally as part of the company's ongoing development work. The C1X is expected to come to the ‌iPhone‌ 17e next month, while the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, and foldable ‌iPhone‌ are rumored to feature Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

