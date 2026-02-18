M5 iPad Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $799.99
Apple's 11-inch M5 iPad Pro has hit new all-time low prices today on Amazon, starting at $799.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00. As of writing, we're only tracking low prices on the 11-inch model of the M5 iPad Pro.
Amazon also has the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $999.99, down from $1,199.00, and the 1TB Wi-Fi model for $1,399.99, down from $1,599.00. All three of these deals are $199 discounts and record low prices on the 2025 iPad Pro.
These iPad Pro models feature a super-slim design, Thunderbolt support, and OLED displays. They were just refreshed last October making Amazon's deals great discounts on these still-new tablets.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
