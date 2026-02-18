M5 iPad Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $799.99

by

Apple's 11-inch M5 iPad Pro has hit new all-time low prices today on Amazon, starting at $799.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00. As of writing, we're only tracking low prices on the 11-inch model of the M5 iPad Pro.

m5 ipad proNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon also has the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $999.99, down from $1,199.00, and the 1TB Wi-Fi model for $1,399.99, down from $1,599.00. All three of these deals are $199 discounts and record low prices on the 2025 iPad Pro.

$199 OFF
iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $799.99

$199 OFF
iPad Pro (512GB Wi-Fi) for $999.99

$199 OFF
iPad Pro (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,399.99

These iPad Pro models feature a super-slim design, Thunderbolt support, and OLED displays. They were just refreshed last October making Amazon's deals great discounts on these still-new tablets.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article180 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple's Next Two Products Are Coming Soon

Thursday February 12, 2026 11:17 am PST by
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Read Full Article
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Gurman: iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Underwhelming

Monday February 16, 2026 4:24 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
Read Full Article109 comments
Coffee Burgundy and Purple iPhone 18 Pro Mock

Five iPhone 18 Pro Features Revealed in New Report

Friday February 13, 2026 8:43 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have. Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models: Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
26 minutes ago at 07:20 am

Wow. The $799 option sold out already! I would have bought for sure.
It shows available to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adelphos33
11 minutes ago at 07:34 am
This is closer to what the true price of these machines should be at all times. It's a good deal. Will be interesting to see how these are priced when the M4 iPad Air comes out. M4 iPad Air will likely be priced at $599. I would argue the $200 premium for the iPad Pro would be worth it over that device (newer chip, better screen, etc). $400 is a bit more of a stretch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments