M5 iPad Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $799.99

Apple's 11-inch M5 iPad Pro has hit new all-time low prices today on Amazon, starting at $799.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00. As of writing, we're only tracking low prices on the 11-inch model of the M5 iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon also has the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $999.99, down from $1,199.00, and the 1TB Wi-Fi model for $1,399.99, down from $1,599.00. All three of these deals are $199 discounts and record low prices on the 2025 iPad Pro.

These iPad Pro models feature a super-slim design, Thunderbolt support, and OLED displays. They were just refreshed last October making Amazon's deals great discounts on these still-new tablets.

