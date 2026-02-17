iOS 26.4 Beta Tidbits: Hidden Features You May Have Missed

by

There is a long list of new features in the iOS 26.4 beta, many of which we highlighted yesterday, but we've since discovered several other smaller changes that Apple made in the software.

iOS 26

Health App

iOS 26.4 includes a new Average Bedtime metric for the sleep section of the Health app, providing a better idea of how bedtime can impact sleep quality.

ios 26 4 average bedtime

Apple also updated the Vitals section of the Health app in the U.S., and now includes blood oxygen level on the line graph overview that's available each day. In iOS 26.3 and earlier versions of iOS 26, there was a section for the blood oxygen level, but the graph did not include a blood oxygen measurement.

ios 26 4 vitals app blood oxygen

Camera

In the Settings section of the Camera app, there is a new "Audio Zoom" option. The feature causes recorded audio to focus on the subject when the camera is zoomed while recording a video. It can be turned on or off, depending on the audio settings you prefer.

ios 26 4 audio zoom

CarPlay

We found mentions of Apple TV support for CarPlay, indicating that Apple will eventually allow users to watch Apple TV content through their car's dashboard when the vehicle is not in motion.

Apple CarPlay iOS 26 Tight Crop

At WWDC 2025, Apple said that it would add support for AirPlaying video content to a CarPlay display, and it appears that feature could come in the near future.

Apple Music

A song can be added to multiple playlists at the same time in the Apple Music app. In the add to playlist interface, there is a list button, and tapping it allows you to select multiple playlists at the same time.

ios 26 4 multiple playlists

Hotspot Data

Apple moved the location of hotspot data usage. Rather than having data usage metrics tucked away under Cellular, you'll see how much data you've used right in the Personal Hotspot section.

ios 26 4 hotspot data usage

Live Captions

Chinese (Taiwan) is a new language option for Live Captions in the Accessibility section.

ios 26 4 live captions

Passcode Settings

In the Face ID and Passcode section of the Settings app, when you enter a passcode to access your options, the text is now center aligned instead of left aligned.

ios 26 4 passcode

Shortcuts

Apple added a Set Charge Limit action to the Shortcuts app. It sets a battery charge limit for the iPhone.

ios 26 4 shortcuts charge limit

Read More

For more on all of the new features in iOS 26.4, we have a dedicated iOS 26.4 features guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article175 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple's Next Two Products Are Coming Soon

Thursday February 12, 2026 11:17 am PST by
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Gurman: iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Underwhelming

Monday February 16, 2026 4:24 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
Read Full Article108 comments
Coffee Burgundy and Purple iPhone 18 Pro Mock

Five iPhone 18 Pro Features Revealed in New Report

Friday February 13, 2026 8:43 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have. Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models: Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Read Full Article59 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article50 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
8 minutes ago at 04:07 pm
some nice additions and most importantly there will be security updates and bug fixes, so pretty much instant install upon release
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments