Amazon's Latest AirPods Deals Include AirPods 4 at $99 and AirPods Max at $449
Amazon this week has a pair of discounts on a few AirPods models, including the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max. You can get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Amazon provides a February 23 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members.
We're also tracking a $100 discount on the USB-C AirPods Max, available for $449.00, down from $549.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2026 on the AirPods Max, and an overall second-best price on the headphones.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
