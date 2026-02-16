Tesla's CarPlay Plans Delayed by Apple Maps Compatibility Issue

Tesla is still planning to bring Apple's CarPlay to its vehicles, but a compatibility issue between Apple Maps and Tesla's own navigation software has held things up, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Tesla found during testing that turn-by-turn directions from its maps app didn't sync up properly with Apple Maps during autonomous driving. That could be confusing for drivers, who could potentially have both navigation apps open side by side, since CarPlay is expected to run in a window within Tesla's existing software interface.
Gurman says that Tesla asked Apple to make engineering changes to Maps to solve the problem. Apple reportedly agreed, and shipped a fix in an iOS 26 update, but adoption of the new software has been slower than usual. Apple last week said that iOS 26 is now running on 74% of iPhones released in the last four years, just behind the 76% that iOS 18 had reached by January 2025.
Tesla had originally aimed to add CarPlay by the end of 2025, according to Gurman. It's quite the reversal for Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, who have long ignored customer requests to implement CarPlay. But the feature is apparently seen as a potential sales driver – Tesla's infotainment system is widely considered the best in the business, but CarPlay is still a must-have for a lot of car buyers.
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple plans to launch a rebranded "Sales Coach" app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Sales Coach" will arrive as an update to Apple's existing "SEED" app, and it will continue to provide sales tips and training resources to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees around the world. For example, there are articles and videos...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Apple has a long list of new products rumored for 2026, including a series of home products that will see the company establishing more of a presence in the smart home space. Robots are on the horizon for 2027, but the 2026 releases will be a little tamer.
HomePod mini
We're expecting a new HomePod mini 2 to launch at any time. Apple isn't going to update the device's design, but we could...
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models as soon as early March, but if you can, this is one generation you should skip because there's something much better in the works.
We're waiting on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with few changes other than the processor upgrade. There won't be any tweaks to the design or the display, but later this...