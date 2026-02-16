Apple Begins Testing End-to-End Encryption for RCS Messages in iOS 26.4 Beta

by

Apple is testing secure messaging between Android and iOS devices with iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and macOS Tahoe 26.4. The updates introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages, a security feature that is not currently available for cross-platform messaging.

RCS Feature 1
Apple has been working with the GSM Association to implement E2EE for ‌RCS‌ messages. iMessage, the messaging protocol for sending texts between iPhones, has long supported end-to-end encryption. ‌RCS‌ messages between Android devices have also featured E2EE, but there was no full encryption for Android to iPhone (or vice versa) communications. With the addition of E2EE for ‌RCS‌, messages between ‌iPhone‌ users and Android users will eventually be just as secure as iMessage.

Messages sent by ‌RCS‌ that have end-to-end encryption will feature a lock icon in the conversation interface. Carriers will need to add support for encryption, so it may take some time for E2EE to roll out to all ‌iPhone‌ and Android users. In iOS 26.4, Apple is testing iPhone-to-iPhone ‌RCS‌ encryption, and users will see a toggle for the feature in the Messages section of the Settings app. ‌RCS‌ encryption is on by default.

iMessages will also display a lock icon for feature parity in iOS 26.4.

E2EE for ‌RCS‌ will require Apple to update to ‌RCS‌ Universal Profile 3.0, which the GSMA published with Apple's input. Apple currently supports ‌RCS‌ Universal Profile 2.4.

‌RCS‌ Universal Profile 3.0 will also add features for editing text messages, deleting text messages, and replying to specific messages inline during cross-platform conversations.

Apple released the first betas of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 today, with the updates available for developers. Apple plans to launch the updates in the spring, but while E2EE is in testing, the full functionality is not expected until a later iOS 26 update.

