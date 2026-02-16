Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming less than a week after Apple released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 could be significant updates that will introduce several new features. We were counting on the betas to include the smarter, more personalized version of Siri that Apple first debuted at WWDC 2024, but Apple has apparently run into issues that could see some or all Siri features delayed until iOS 26.5 or iOS 27.
We could still get some new Siri capabilities, such as tools for generating images and searching the web.
The update is also expected to include new emoji characters, such as trombone, treasure chest, orca, landslide, and Bigfoot.
iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 are limited to developers at the current time, but Apple will likely release a public beta in the next week or two.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple plans to launch a rebranded "Sales Coach" app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Sales Coach" will arrive as an update to Apple's existing "SEED" app, and it will continue to provide sales tips and training resources to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees around the world. For example, there are articles and videos...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Apple has a long list of new products rumored for 2026, including a series of home products that will see the company establishing more of a presence in the smart home space. Robots are on the horizon for 2027, but the 2026 releases will be a little tamer.
HomePod mini
We're expecting a new HomePod mini 2 to launch at any time. Apple isn't going to update the device's design, but we could...
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...