Apple Music 'Playlist Playground' in iOS 26.4 Creates Playlists From Text Prompts

by

The iOS 26.4 update that Apple is beta testing includes a new "Playlist Playground" feature in the Apple Music app that's designed to let users create a playlist with a text-based prompt.

ios 26 4 playlist playground
In the ‌Apple Music‌ app, there's an option to type in an idea and get automatic song suggestions for a playlist. Apple has some pre-set suggestions that include "morning coffee music," "hip-hop party songs," and "disco songs that defined the 1970s," but you can type in any idea, mood, or feeling.

From there, the Playlist Playground feature will automatically generate a list of 25 songs, along with a custom title. Playlists that you create can be customized further with additional text prompts, and you can select a cover and a description.

The Playlist Playground is available in the iOS 26.4 beta, and you can get to it by opening up ‌Apple Music‌, tapping into the Library, and tapping on the "+" button to create a new playlist. If it doesn't show up, you may need to restart your device or the ‌Apple Music‌ app.

Playlists can be shared and displayed on your profile, similar to standard playlists.

iOS 26.4 is limited to developers right now, but Apple will likely release a public beta in the near future. The software will launch in the spring.

Top Rated Comments

Slix
Slix
43 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
Anything but allowing us to edit Smart Playlists on iOS. :rolleyes:

Apple Knowledge Navigator
Apple Knowledge Navigator
35 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Playlist Playground? Sounds even dumber than Ping.

D
drak22
32 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
And if you don't pay for Apple Music, you'll get zero new music on your iPhone, but it'll still be there taking up space and probably running in the background hahaha

W
wmagnum1
44 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
This was literally the standout feature that Apple stripped out of Beats Music when AM launched over 10 years ago.

D
dominiongamma
41 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

They're really running out of ideas at Apple. Who wants this?
What are your better ideas then?

Read All Comments