Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4
Apple today released new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. The firmware is limited to developers at the current time, and it has a build number of 8B5034f.
Apple is not testing any iOS updates right now, so it is unclear what's in the AirPods firmware beta.
With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple added a beta firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which facilitates beta testing.
Developers can use the beta option to turn on beta downloads.
