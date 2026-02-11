T-Mobile Launches Beta for Free Real-Time Call Translation on Any Phone
T-Mobile today announced a new live translation feature that allows conversations to be translated in real-time when calling someone from any phone on the T-Mobile network.
Live translation does not require any apps, and it is a free service that T-Mobile is offering in a beta capacity. T-Mobile users can sign up to test live translation on the T-Mobile website, with limited spots available.
The feature works with more than 50 languages, and voice conversations are translated for each speaker "almost instantly." T-Mobile says that users can speak how they normally do on calls, with live translation detecting the languages and voices that are speaking for a natural conversation.
Live translation is built into the T-Mobile network, so it works with any phone on T-Mobile, from iPhones to flip phones. T-Mobile users can even call landlines and get translation capabilities because only one phone connected to the call has to be on T-Mobile for translation to work.
To use live translation, T-Mobile users will need to sign up for the beta. From there, when on a call, pressing * 87 * on the keypad will initiate the live translation process.
Apple rolled out a translation feature for phone calls with iOS 26, but T-Mobile's version does not require participants to have an iPhone, and it covers more languages.
While live translation is free during the beta testing process, there could be a fee associated in the future. T-Mobile has not mentioned what it will cost when the beta ends.
Popular Stories
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie.
"Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone...
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.
The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and it is expected to launch in at least seven more in the future.
To set up the...
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models as soon as early March, but if you can, this is one generation you should skip because there's something much better in the works.
We're waiting on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with few changes other than the processor upgrade. There won't be any tweaks to the design or the display, but later this...
It has been a slow start to 2026 for Apple product launches, with only a new AirTag and a special Apple Watch band released so far. We are still waiting for MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the iPhone 17e, a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, long-rumored updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and much more.
Apple is expected to release/update the following products...
New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the release of new MacBook Pro models is tied to the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. The launch is said to be slated for as early as the week of March 2. He added that the M4 Pro and M4 Max models on sale today...