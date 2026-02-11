iPad Deals Include $50 Off 11th Gen Tablet, Available From $299

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, which is a solid second-best price on this model.

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around February 16 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

We saw a few of these iPad model around $20 cheaper over the holiday season last year, but those all-time low prices never reappeared. As of now, Amazon's discounts are the best prices we've tracked so far in 2026. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.