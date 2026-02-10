Google Brings Fitbit AI Health Coach to iPhone as Apple Pulls Back on iOS 27 Health Plans

by

Amid rumors that Apple is scaling back its AI health plans, Google today expanded its subscription-based Fitbit AI personal health coach service to more users worldwide, including those who are on iOS. Prior to now, the Fitbit service was limited to Android users.

fitbit health coach
The Gemini-powered Fitbit personal health coach is described as a 24/7 digital advisor that’s meant to work as a virtual fitness trainer, sleep coach, and health and wellness advisor. Users start with a 5 to 10 minute conversation with the coach to outline their motivations and goals, with the Fitbit app then providing health insights in the morning after the user wakes up, after workouts, and before bed.

The app is able to generate a personalized workout plan that tracks core fitness metrics, and it offers up sleep analysis and suggestions for improving sleep. It tracks vitals such as heart rate, temperature, and blood oxygen, plus there is a built-in chatbot for asking all kinds of health-related questions.

Apple was supposedly working on a similar AI health coach feature, which was going to be part of a Health+ service planned for launch in iOS 27. Earlier this month, Bloomberg said that Apple is scaling back its AI health plans.

Apple is no longer planning to launch an Apple Health+ service that will give users AI health recommendations based on personal health data, but some of the components that Apple developed for the health coach could be repurposed and rolled out as other features as soon as this year.

Google’s Fitbit AI health coach is now available to Fitbit Premium subscribers in the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Both iOS and Android users can take advantage of the feature.

Google sells several Fitbit health devices, including the Charge 6, Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Google’s Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 also work with Fitbit Premium and the AI health coach feature. Fitbit Premium is priced starting at $9.99 per month.

Tags: Fitbit, Google

