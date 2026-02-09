OWC Introduces Discounts on Newest Thunderbolt 5 Docks and Hubs

OWC recently kicked off a new sale offering big discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. This includes $40 off OWC's new Thunderbolt 5 Hub, available for $149.99, down from $189.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This new hub adds more Thunderbolt 5 ports to your Mac, PC, or iPad Pro setup, with support for Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices. There's also a deal on OWC's 11-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock, which is available for $299.99, down from $329.99 and has ports for memory cards, USB-A devices, networking cables, headphones, and more.

OWC's sale has a few other discounts this week, including savings on Thunderbolt cables, charging cables, and more. The popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac is available for $179.99, down from $279.99. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.



Docks and Hubs

Cables

Drives and Enclosures

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.