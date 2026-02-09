OWC Introduces Discounts on Newest Thunderbolt 5 Docks and Hubs
OWC recently kicked off a new sale offering big discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. This includes $40 off OWC's new Thunderbolt 5 Hub, available for $149.99, down from $189.99.
This new hub adds more Thunderbolt 5 ports to your Mac, PC, or iPad Pro setup, with support for Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices. There's also a deal on OWC's 11-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock, which is available for $299.99, down from $329.99 and has ports for memory cards, USB-A devices, networking cables, headphones, and more.
OWC's sale has a few other discounts this week, including savings on Thunderbolt cables, charging cables, and more. The popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac is available for $179.99, down from $279.99. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.
Docks and Hubs
- USB-C Travel Dock - $34.99, down from $49.99
- USB-C Travel Dock E - $49.99, down from $59.99
- Thunderbolt 5 Hub - $149.99, down from $189.99
- 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock - $179.99, down from $279.99
- Thunderbolt Go Dock - $179.99, down from $299.99
- 11-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $299.99, down from $329.99
Cables
- Thunderbolt 4 Cable - $11.49, down from $24.99
- Thunderbolt 5 Cable (11.8 in) - $14.99, down from $19.99
- Thunderbolt 5 Cable (31.5 in) - $19.99, down from $27.99
Drives and Enclosures
- 1TB OWC Express 1M2 + SanDisk WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 SSD - $299.99, down from $417.98
- 2TB OWC Express 1M2 + SanDisk WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 SSD - $469.99, down from $907.98
