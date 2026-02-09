M3 iPad Air Gets First Big Discounts of 2026 With Up to $140 Off Select Models
Amazon this week has introduced a few notable discounts across the M3 iPad Air lineup, with as much as $140 off select tablets. These are among the first big discounts we've tracked on the iPad Air in 2026, with prices starting at $489.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, down from $599.00.
These deals are all solid second-best prices on the M3 iPad Air, but it's been well over a month since we last tracked record low discounts, so if you've been waiting for a sale now is a great time to purchase the tablet. All of the deals in this sale have been automatically applied and do not require any coupon codes.
11-inch M3 iPad Air
13-inch M3 iPad Air
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
