Here's Jony Ive's Ferrari Luce EV Interior and Interface Design

by

In 2021, Ferrari and its parent company Exor announced a multi-year creative partnership with LoveFrom, the design firm co-founded by Apple's former design chief Jony Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson. Now, in an event held at the Transamerica Pyramid, not far from LoveFrom's studio in San Francisco, Ferrari has shared the first results of that collab by unveiling the interior and interface of its first fully electric car, named "Luce" (Italian for "light").


In a writeup over at PRNDL, automotive journalist and MacRumors alum Jordan Golson describes how the Luce is designed around the premise that a car's interface should be operable largely by feel, with minimal visual distraction. Ive argues that touchscreens made sense for the iPhone because it solved a general-purpose problem, but it's not for driving: "To use touch in a car is something I would never dream of doing, because it requires that you look at what you're doing."

Following from that premise, the steering wheel and binnacle form a clear driving zone, where physical inputs are separated from visual outputs. Core functions such as climate, seat heating, and drive modes use dedicated mechanical switches and dials.

Physical controls trigger contextual responses on the displays, and the instrument binnacle combines layered OLED screens with physical depth and a real mechanical needle moving between them. The steering wheel itself is an exposed aluminum structure, where the glass-and-metal buttons are differentiated by touch, and the paddle shifters control EV functions like regenerative braking and torque delivery.

One of the standout features of the Luce is its glass key with an E Ink display. In your pocket it appears Ferrari yellow, and because E Ink is bistable, it consumes no power when static. When the driver enters the car, a magnet in the center console guides the key into a dedicated dock. Press it down, and the yellow fades to black as the key integrates with the glass surface of the console. Ive calls this "theater," re-imagining the ritual of starting up an electric car.

Head over to Golson's website for his full coverage, and watch his exclusive video above.

Ferrari has been unveiling its first fully electric car in three stages. The first reveal, held in Maranello last October, focused on the underlying technology, including the battery, motors, and platform. This second phase centers on the interior and interface. The exterior will be revealed in Italy in May.

Tags: Jony Ive, LoveFrom

Top Rated Comments

jlgolson Avatar
jlgolson
28 minutes ago at 05:48 am
If you guys have questions about the piece or the interior, fire 'em over and I'll do my best to answer!

My years of covering Apple came in handy on this one...

— the author (and MacRumors alum ;-)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnrlaporta Avatar
johnrlaporta
37 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Yes to this. Touch interface in a vehicle is maddening. We need knobs, switches, and buttons. Ive is on the right track.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macbookj0e Avatar
macbookj0e
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Agree with Ive on this one. Tactile buttons are much better than 100 touchscreens in my opinion.

Scrolling through 5 steps just to turn the heater down isn’t idea. Turning a knob that never moves and you can feel without looking is safer and easier. Not to mention doesn’t get hidden by the suns glare.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OS X Dude Avatar
OS X Dude
41 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Looks gorgeous, and naturally very 'Apple' since it's Jony - the font on the instruments even looks like Apple's SF family.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ShadowJamie Avatar
ShadowJamie
39 minutes ago at 05:36 am
It looks amazing
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
33 minutes ago at 05:42 am
The comments will be full of nonsense but Apple industrial has never been the same since Ives departure.

Everything they make now is square and utilitarian. Apple definitely wouldn't be the company they are now without Ive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments