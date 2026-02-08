The future of Apple Fitness+ remains "under review," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he did not share any specific details.



"If I were to guess, Apple will ultimately meld its Health app with Fitness+ in some fashion — perhaps offering it as a combined subscription," said Gurman.

Gurman recently reported that Apple has scaled back plans for a separate Apple Health+ subscription service, which would have provided AI-powered health recommendations. However, he said some of the features that would have been part of Apple Health+ will be repurposed and rolled out individually.

Launched in 2020, Apple Fitness+ offers a library of trainer-led workout and meditation videos in Apple's Fitness app, across the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. In the U.S., the service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Apple Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle for $37.95 per month.