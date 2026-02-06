How to Watch 2026 Super Bowl LX For Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Super Bowl LX is this Sunday, February 8, and there is a way for U.S. viewers to watch for free. Our instructions below are focused on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, but this method will of course work across a variety of devices.

2026's Super Bowl has the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the kickoff time on Sunday scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. These two teams already met in the 2015 Super Bowl, which ended in a Patriots championship.

The big game is airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock Premium this year.

One way to stream the 2026 Super Bowl for free on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV in the U.S. is to sign up for a free 30-day trial to Walmart+, which includes free access to Peacock Premium's ad-supported tier.

You can sign up for a Walmart+ trial online.

Next, here is how to activate free, ad-supported Peacock Premium via Walmart+:

  • Sign into your Walmart account.
  • Go to your Account page.
  • Select Walmart+.
  • Find Peacock Premium in the Benefits Hub.
  • Select Get Peacock.
  • Log in or create your streaming service account.
  • Follow the on-screen steps to finish setting up your account.
  • Build your profile and start streaming.

Then, you can sign in to your Peacock account tied to Walmart+ in the Peacock app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. On the Mac, you can sign in on the Peacock website. As mentioned, these are Apple-focused instructions, but they apply to many other devices too.

In addition to the Super Bowl itself, you can watch the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, featuring Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

Do not forget that a Walmart+ subscription automatically renews after the 30-day free trial.

Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
39 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I'll just watch it for free using my over the air antenna :).

Unless you are in real rural area, you can generally pick up a lot of channels.
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
36 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Bread and Circuses ?
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
34 minutes ago at 10:56 am

I'll just watch it for free using my over the air antenna :).

Unless you are in real rural area, you can generally pick up a lot of channels.
Yeah. Seems like a lot of hoops to jump through just to watch on a tiny screen (aside from AppleTV).

I haven’t watched the SB in years so it’s not that important to me, but the local OTA NBC affiliate’s HDR broadcast should be spectacular if it is anything like it was during the last Olympics.
