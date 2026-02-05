Woot's Apple Watch Band Sale Has Solo/Braided Loops at Massive Discounts

by

Woot this week is back with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with prices that match the previous record low Woot deals on these bands.

woot band sale blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot has reorganized the sale for 2026, with shoppers choosing their size before color this time around. Woot has size 1-12 of the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop available, but color and style availability varies within each size category.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday February 3, 2026 7:47 am PST by
While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April. Below, we have recapped known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far. iOS 26.3 iPhone to Android Transfer Tool iOS 26.3 makes it easier...
Read Full Article35 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Makes Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever

Tuesday February 3, 2026 12:45 pm PST by
Apple recently acquired Israeli startup Q.ai for close to $2 billion, according to Financial Times sources. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone maker Beats in 2014. This is also the largest known Apple acquisition since the company purchased Intel's smartphone modem business and patents for $1 billion in 2019....
Read Full Article
Apple Logo Zoomed

Tim Cook Teases Plans for Apple's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Thursday February 5, 2026 12:54 pm PST by
Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026. "I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart ...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models at Lower Prices

Wednesday February 4, 2026 7:44 am PST by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models on its online store in the U.S., with prices discounted by 12% to 22% compared to Apple's current or former pricing for the devices. Here were Apple's starting prices when the devices launched in September 2024: iPhone 16: $799 iPhone 16 Plus: $899 iPhone 16 Pro:...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple TV Color

Apple TV Announces 12 New Shows and Films Coming This Year

Wednesday February 4, 2026 12:29 pm PST by
Apple on Tuesday previewed 12 new shows and films that will be premiering on the Apple TV streaming service throughout 2026. The new series: Imperfect Women — March 18, 2026 Margo's Got Money Troubles — April 15, 2026 Widow's Bay — April 29, 2026 Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — May 20, 2026 Cape Fear — June 5, 2026 Lucky — July 15, 2026 The new films: Eternity — ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

Entilzha Avatar
Entilzha
2 days ago at 07:07 am
So the same sale and prices they’ve had going on for the last year or so.

Apple must have made a metric ton of these things.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
2 days ago at 09:10 am
Note to anyone interested.
You shall order the braided solo loop little on the tight side as they will stretch out from wearing them daily.
Meanwhile, the solo loop shall be just fit. They will also stretch out, but not as quick as the braided ones.
I had to order my solo loop 1 size larger than the braided ones.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Cockney Rebel Avatar
The Cockney Rebel
2 days ago at 07:42 am
I’ve bought 90 of these things (Apple Watch straps.)

Don’t know where my mind was at?

If anyone in the UK is interested in buying some, let me know.

Smaller watch case, size 5 in solos.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RUQRU Avatar
RUQRU
2 days ago at 07:47 am
So, the same never ending "sale" of bands no one wants.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ort888 Avatar
ort888
2 days ago at 08:07 am
I was gonna laugh at this being posted for like the 10th time... but them changing it to a size first UI made a lot of sense and I was curious so I checked it out (again) and the color selection is slightly better than it was the last few times. I actually ordered a strap in my size and in a color I genuinely want!

7th time was the charm I guess.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
2 days ago at 08:57 am

It’s literally the same bands every time this is posted. Finding a size 3 44mm braided is impossible :(
Sort of like shopping for common sizes in clothes in a sale. Mostly gone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments