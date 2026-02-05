Woot's Apple Watch Band Sale Has Solo/Braided Loops at Massive Discounts

Woot this week is back with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with prices that match the previous record low Woot deals on these bands.

You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.

Woot has reorganized the sale for 2026, with shoppers choosing their size before color this time around. Woot has size 1-12 of the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop available, but color and style availability varies within each size category.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.