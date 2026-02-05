Apple Releases watchOS 11.6.2

Apple today released a minor watchOS 11.6.2 update for the Apple Watch Series 6 through Series 10, Apple Watch SE and SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2.



"This update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users," says Apple.

watchOS 11.6.2 will only appear on Apple Watch models that have not already been updated to watchOS 26 or later. There are no specific details available yet beyond Apple's vague release notes, so it is unclear what exactly the update includes.