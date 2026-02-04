macOS Tahoe 26.3 Release Candidate Now Available

Apple today provided the release candidate (RC) version of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the launch of the third beta. The RC is the version of ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3 that will be provided to the public as long as the final testing phase uncovers no major bugs.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3, and no new features have been found during beta testing so far.

We'll likely see Apple release ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3 next week.