 Missed Out on Classic Apple Watch Bands? Woot's Latest Sale Revives Discontinued Colors at Steep Discounts - MacRumors
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Missed Out on Classic Apple Watch Bands? Woot's Latest Sale Revives Discontinued Colors at Steep Discounts

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Woot this week is back with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch. In addition to these popular discounts, Woot also has all-time low prices on Sport Loops, Apple Watch Ultra bands, the first generation AirTag, Beats Fit Pro, and more.

apple watch band saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Bands

You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot has reorganized the sale for 2026, with shoppers choosing their size before color this time around. Woot has size 1-12 of the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop available, but color and style availability varies within each size category.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

This sale has also expanded to include a few models of the Sport Band, Sport Loop, Nike Sport Band, and some Apple Watch Ultra bands. You can get up to 69 percent off these bands through the end of the month.

AirTag

Additionally, Woot today has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $56.99, down from $99.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

$42 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack (1st Gen) for $56.99

Woot provides an estimated delivery date between May 21-26 for the AirTag 4-Pack, and the sale is set to last for four more days. Deals on the first generation AirTag models have been rare since the launch of the AirTag 2, so this is a great time to snag an older model if you've been waiting for a sale.

More Deals

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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Top Rated Comments

S
SwampYankee0!
20 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Please stop listing the watch band sale. It is the same 2 undesirable colors every month. lavender and cantaloupe. We don't want them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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