Third macOS Tahoe 26.3 Beta Now Available for Developers
Apple today provided the third beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a little over a week after the launch of the second beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.3 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.
There's no word yet on what's included in macOS Tahoe 26.3, and no new features were found in the first two betas.
We'll likely see Apple release macOS Tahoe 26.3 at the end of January given past launch timelines.
