Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models at Lower Prices

by

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models on its online store in the U.S., with prices discounted by 12% to 22% compared to Apple's current or former pricing for the devices.

iphone 16 pro colors 1
Here were Apple's starting prices when the devices launched in September 2024:

  • iPhone 16: $799
  • iPhone 16 Plus: $899
  • iPhone 16 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1,199

Apple has since lowered its starting prices for new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, which remain available as previous-generation options:

  • iPhone 16: $699
  • iPhone 16 Plus: $799

Finally, here are Apple's starting prices for the refurbished models:

  • iPhone 16: $619
  • iPhone 16 Plus: $699
  • iPhone 16 Pro: $759
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: $929

The refurbished iPhone 16 lineup is also rolling out on Apple's online store in Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and select other countries, but not every model is available in every country yet.

Apple's refurbished iPhones are unlocked, and they come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a plain box with a USB-C cable. The devices are also covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty, and they are eligible for extended AppleCare+ or AppleCare One coverage. Apple says its refurbished products are thoroughly cleaned and tested, and generally they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new devices.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, up from the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Other new features included a Camera Control button, an A18 Pro chip optimized for Apple Intelligence, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, support for 4K at 120 FPS video recording, longer battery life, faster charging over MagSafe, and improved microphones.

The lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also have a Camera Control and Apple Intelligence.

