Civilization VII Coming to Apple Arcade Tomorrow

Popular strategy game Civilization VII is set to launch on Apple Arcade tomorrow, allowing ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



Sid Meier's Civilization VII ‌Apple Arcade‌ Edition features the Civilization VII base game experience, with mouse support, controller support, and intuitive touch controls available. Players take on the role of one of many legendary leaders from history, aiming to build the greatest empire the world has ever known.

Gamers will construct cities and control armies to expand their territory, conquering or cooperating with rival civilizations for the resources to evolve and discover new technological breakthroughs. Multiplayer gameplay is not supported at launch, and DLC add-ons are not available. Large map sizes are limited to devices that have at least 8GB RAM.

Along with Civilization VII, ‌Apple Arcade‌ is also gaining musical rhythm adventure Felicity's Door, puzzle game I Love Hue Too+, and classic video arcade title Retrocade. Retrocade is available on the Vision Pro as well as the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is Apple's subscription gaming service, priced at $6.99 per month. The service allows up to six family members to share a single subscription, and games feature no in-app fees or ads.