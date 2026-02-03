Report: OLED MacBook Pro to Launch This Year

Apple's first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays will launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Korea's The Elec.



Samsung Display will reportedly begin mass production of eighth-generation OLED displays for the device in May. Samsung is planing to ship two million of these displays to Apple by the end of the year. The panel will be sent to Foxconn from the third quarter of 2026 for assembly into the final machines.

Some components for the device are said to still be in development, since Apple has been changing the design of some parts to reduce manufacturing costs. China's BOE is also hoping to supply Apple with OLED displays for the ‌MacBook Pro‌, but only unit with Samsung displays will be available this'd s year.

The fourth quarter of 2026 runs from October to December. The OLED ‌MacBook Pro‌ is expected to feature 14- and 16-inch display size options, M6-series chips, and the first complete redesign of the device since 2021.