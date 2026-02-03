Report: OLED MacBook Pro to Launch This Year

by

Apple's first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays will launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Korea's The Elec.

Oled MackBook Pros 23
Samsung Display will reportedly begin mass production of eighth-generation OLED displays for the device in May. Samsung is planing to ship two million of these displays to Apple by the end of the year. The panel will be sent to Foxconn from the third quarter of 2026 for assembly into the final machines.

Some components for the device are said to still be in development, since Apple has been changing the design of some parts to reduce manufacturing costs. China's BOE is also hoping to supply Apple with OLED displays for the ‌MacBook Pro‌, but only unit with Samsung displays will be available this'd s year.

The fourth quarter of 2026 runs from October to December. The OLED ‌MacBook Pro‌ is expected to feature 14- and 16-inch display size options, M6-series chips, and the first complete redesign of the device since 2021.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tags: BOE, OLED, Samsung, The Elec
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra Screen

Apple's CarPlay Ultra to Expand to These Vehicle Brands Later This Year

Sunday February 1, 2026 10:08 am PST by
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly nine months later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon. In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. In his Powe...
Read Full Article86 comments
Apple Logo Black

Apple Just Made Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever After Beats

Thursday January 29, 2026 10:07 am PST by
Apple today confirmed to Reuters that it has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup that is working on artificial intelligence technology for audio. Apple paid close to $2 billion for Q.ai, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone and audio brand Beats in 2014. Q.ai has...
Read Full Article134 comments
Apple Logo Black

Apple's Next Launch is 'Imminent'

Sunday February 1, 2026 12:31 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to February, and a new report indicates that Apple's next product launch is "imminent," in the form of new MacBook Pro models. "All signs point to an imminent launch of next-generation MacBook Pros that retain the current form factor but deliver faster chips," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on Sunday. "I'm told the new models — code-named J714 and J716 — are slated...
Read Full Article
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

Apple Changes How You Order a Mac

Saturday January 31, 2026 10:51 am PST by
Apple recently updated its online store with a new ordering process for Macs, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. There used to be a handful of standard configurations available for each Mac, but now you must configure a Mac entirely from scratch on a feature-by-feature basis. In other words, ordering a new Mac now works much like ordering an...
Read Full Article126 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Alongside macOS 26.3

Sunday February 1, 2026 5:42 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips alongside macOS 26.3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple's faster MacBook Pros are planned for the macOS 26.3 release cycle," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "I'm told the new models — code-named J714 and J716 — are slated for the macOS 26.3 software cycle, which runs from...
Read Full Article137 comments

Top Rated Comments

AFPoster Avatar
AFPoster
1 hour ago at 04:56 am
I'll upgrade my M4 Max immediately to OLED.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
35 minutes ago at 05:23 am

Amazing way to shorten upgrade cycles since the OLED display will experience burn in after 3-5 years.
Burn in on OLED isn't really an issue any more. The '3-5 year cycle' hasn't really applied to high-end panels for a while. With Tandem OLED tech (which Apple already debuted in the iPad Pro and will probably use with the MBP), the work is split between two layers. It significantly delays degradation of the organic components. For most users, the battery will likely wear out long before the screen shows any ghosting. It's unlikely there will be anything noticeable for at least 7 years. Then maybe some dimming during years 8-12 (peak brightness might be 20% less). Beyond that it's possible there will be ghosting.

Now, there could be ghosting sooner if people left the screen on all the time with static elements and high brightness, but who's doing that on a laptop?

So yes, this could be a shorter potential lifespan than a classic LED screen, but how many people are going to use the laptop for 12+ years? If using longer than that, people could deal with the potential ghosting and dimming (these are already bright screens so they will still be usable), or could use an external monitor.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NJRonbo Avatar
NJRonbo
1 hour ago at 04:58 am
Been holding on to and resisting upgrade of my M1 MacBook Pro for this very moment. Hope we don't have to wait until 2027 for the Max chips.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lowkey Avatar
lowkey
57 minutes ago at 05:01 am

Been holding on to and resisting upgrade of my M1 MacBook Pro for this very moment. Hope we don't have to wait until 2027 for the Max chips.
Same here. My 14” M1 MBP has been a great machine but I’m looking forward to a slightly less bulky mobile.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
54 minutes ago at 05:03 am

Been holding on to and resisting upgrade of my M1 MacBook Pro for this very moment. Hope we don't have to wait until 2027 for the Max chips.
The m6 pro and m6 max will be released in the fall of 2027 at the earliest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JurgenV Avatar
JurgenV
26 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Great can't wait for more PWM and dithering problems!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments