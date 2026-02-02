Apple Releases iOS 16.7.14 to Address iPhone X and iPhone 8 Emergency Call Issue in Australia
Apple today released iOS 16.7.14 to address an iOS 16.7.13 issue that caused some older iPhones in Australia to be unable to connect to emergency services.
The update is available for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models, and it will allow these devices to place calls to emergency services in Australia. Apple's release notes say that iOS 16.7.14 fixes a mobile network problem that prevented emergency calls.
After Apple released iOS 16.7.13 last week, it became clear that the software interfered with the emergency call situation in Australia, which has been a problem since December. Apple pulled the update, but not until some people had already downloaded it.
Last Thursday, Apple released a carrier settings update for Telstra customers in Australia that temporarily fixed the issue by adjusting network-related settings.
Australian mobile network operators have been improving support for emergency calling on their networks, which has led to some older iPhones being unable to connect to emergency services in some situations. Apple has been pushing new software to address the issue, including the recent iOS 26.2.1 update.
iOS 16.7.4 can be downloaded by opening up the Settings app on the iPhone and going to Settings > General > Software Update. There is also an iPadOS 16.7.14 update available for older iPads.
