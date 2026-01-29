Apple Pushes Carrier Settings Update to Fix Telstra Issue on iPhones Running iOS 16.7.3
Apple has released a carrier settings update for Telstra customers in Australia that resolves the issue affecting iPhones running iOS 16.7.3, which was released and then made unavailable to download by Apple earlier this week.
The fix is delivered via a carrier bundle update, which adjusts network-related settings such as connectivity and calling features, without requiring an iOS update.
Affected users who updated to iOS 16.7.3 before Apple stopped signing it can install the bundle on their iPhone by going to Settings ➝ General ➝ About, where a prompt to update carrier settings should appear. Once installed, the Service Provider field in Settings should display "Telstra 54.1," said the telecommunications company in an updated support document.
The original issue that caused Apple to unsign iOS 16.7.3 prevented some older iPhone models from connecting to the Telstra network, including via emergency calls to 000.
As things stand, iOS 16.7.3 remains unavailable to download. It's still unclear if Apple will re-sign it, with the carrier bundle available separately, or whether it will issue a new point release of iOS with the bundle packaged in.
