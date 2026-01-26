iOS 26.2.1 Addresses Emergency Call Problems on Older iPhones in Australia

by

The iOS 26.2.1 update that Apple released today further addresses an issue preventing some older mobile phones from being able to make emergency calls.

In an updated support document, Apple says that iPhone users with an ‌iPhone‌ 12 or earlier should install the latest software updates to ensure that their mobile devices are able to make emergency 000 calls. Apple released iOS 18.7.4, iOS 16.7.13, iOS 15.8.6, and iOS 12.5.8 for older iPhones today.

Back in December, there was a technical failure in Australia that prevented the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models from being able to make emergency calls, which Apple addressed with the iOS 26.2 update. The additional software updates released today should help prevent further issues on other older devices in the future, as well as cellular Apple Watch models. watchOS 26.2.1, also available today, addresses any potential issues with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later.

Apple says that Australian mobile network operators are continuing to improve support for emergency calling on their networks, which led to the ‌iPhone‌ 12 technical failure. While carriers are working to mitigate further issues, there is a possibility that some older mobile phones might still run into problems.

In the rare event that these exceptional circumstances affecting mobile operators' networks were to happen again, some older mobile phones might still encounter the same issue reaching emergency services through an alternate available network.

Software updates are available for the following iPhone and Apple Watch models that might be impacted by this network issue. You are encouraged to update your devices to the latest software version.

Apple says that the following iPhones and Apple Watch models should be updated to the latest software version to prevent issues:

  • ‌iPhone‌ SE (1st generation)
  • ‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6S and ‌iPhone‌ 6S Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ X
  • ‌iPhone‌ XS and ‌iPhone‌ XS Max
  • ‌iPhone‌ XR
  • ‌iPhone‌ 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • ‌iPhone‌ 12, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple Watch SE 2
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2

More information is available in Apple's support document covering emergency calls in Australia.

Top Rated Comments

Zenman12 Avatar
Zenman12
12 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
“Emergency”
DID YOU THROW THE PRAWNS ON THE BARBIE?!?!?!

Sure Australia. We know what you’re up to with your so-called “emergencies.” Go ride some dingoes or kangaroos ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
