Get Up to $149 Off M5 iPad Pro on Amazon This Weekend
Amazon is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup this weekend, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is a return of a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $899.00, down from $999.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during the holiday season. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around February 5 for free delivery, but Prime members should see earlier delivery dates in many cases.
There are fewer 13-inch M5 iPad Pro models on sale this time around, but the ones that are on sale have reached record low prices. You'll find $149 off three Wi-Fi models, with prices starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, down from $1,299.00.
11-Inch M5 iPad Pro
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $899.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,499.99 ($99 off)
- 1TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi - $1,576.00 ($123 off)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,851.00 ($148 off)
- 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi - $1,999.00 ($100 off)
13-Inch M5 iPad Pro
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,149.99 ($149 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,349.99 ($149 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.99 ($149 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!