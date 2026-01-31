Get Up to $149 Off M5 iPad Pro on Amazon This Weekend

Amazon is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup this weekend, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is a return of a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $899.00, down from $999.00.

Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during the holiday season. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around February 5 for free delivery, but Prime members should see earlier delivery dates in many cases.

There are fewer 13-inch M5 iPad Pro models on sale this time around, but the ones that are on sale have reached record low prices. You'll find $149 off three Wi-Fi models, with prices starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, down from $1,299.00.



11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

