Retail Accessories Apple Won't Sell You Now Available via New Site

A newly surfaced resale operation is seemingly offering Apple Store–exclusive display accessories to the public for the first time, potentially giving consumers access to Apple-designed hardware that the company has historically kept confined to its retail environments.

Apple designs a range of premium MagSafe charging stands, display trays, and hardware systems exclusively for displays in its global retail stores. They have never been made available through Apple's online store or physical retail locations.

"AppleUnsold" surfaced this week as an Australia-based seller that has begun offering ‌Apple Store‌ display hardware for sale through both an independent website and an eBay storefront. From company's website:

AppleUnsold exists because too many people were asking the same question: "Where can I buy that?" The store display stands, retail accessories, Genius Bar tools and employee gear, and until now, the answer was always the same: you can't. Despite large demand, Apple simply won't sell them. That's where we come in. Display models, store exclusives and Apple-only equipment are exactly what we specialise in.

We give you access to products you simply can't find anywhere else. Every item is genuine Apple, carefully inspected and graded before listing.

Items currently offered or previously listed for sale include iPhone ‌MagSafe‌ demo chargers, Apple Watch charging docks, AirPods Max display stands, Apple Pencil trays, iPad ring stands, and display trays designed for Apple Vision Pro. The catalog also extends beyond presentation hardware to include diagnostic cables and service-related accessories, such as Apple Watch restore docks and HomePod debugging cables, which are typically reserved for ‌Apple Store‌ back-of-house use or authorized service environments.

AppleUnsold says on its website that all items are genuine Apple products and that inventory consists of both new and used hardware. The company also notes that supply is limited and dependent on availability, with many items frequently selling out.

The seller originally operated exclusively through eBay and continues to maintain a presence there alongside its standalone storefront. The AppleUnsold eBay account shows a 100% positive feedback rating based on a limited number of completed transactions. Customer feedback on specific listings includes confirmations that purchased items appear to be authentic Apple hardware.

Apple's retail fixtures and internal tools are not authorized for consumer resale, and the company treats such hardware as proprietary retail property. Historically, Apple has taken action to restrict unauthorized sales of internal-use products, and it is not clear where AppleUnsold is sourcing stock from or how its business model works.

