Google Maps Now Lets You Chat With Gemini AI While Walking or Biking
Google Maps now lets you talk to Gemini while following walking or cycling directions. The latest update is an extension to the AI chatbot's existing conversational navigation feature in driving mode that rolled out in November.
You can now ask Gemini hands-free questions without leaving the navigation screen. While walking, for example, you can ask things like "Tell me more about this neighborhood" or "Are there cafes with a bathroom along my route?" Cyclists can also check their ETA without taking their hands off the handlebars.
The embedded video below gives you an idea of how Gemini already works during driving navigation.
Google says the feature addresses the practical problem of typing while moving, which is awkward at best and dangerous at worst. The Gemini integration also supports follow-up questions, so you could, for example, ask for a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options, then follow up with questions about parking.
Beyond discovery queries, users can also issue navigation commands like "Add stop," "Show alternative routes," or "Mute guidance." You can also ask practical questions such as "What's my next turn?" or "What's the weather like at my destination?"
To activate Gemini during navigation, tap the Gemini icon in the top-right corner or use the "Hey Google" invocation.
The feature is available now worldwide on iOS wherever Gemini is supported, with Android availability rolling out gradually.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch.
Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More
Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released.
iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Update: Apple Creator Studio is now available.
Apple Creator Studio launches this Wednesday, January 28. The all-in-one subscription provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium...
Apple today confirmed to Reuters that it has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup that is working on artificial intelligence technology for audio.
Apple paid close to $2 billion for Q.ai, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone and audio brand Beats in 2014.
Q.ai has...
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.
For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.
The new...