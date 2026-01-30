Google Maps Now Lets You Chat With Gemini AI While Walking or Biking

Google Maps now lets you talk to Gemini while following walking or cycling directions. The latest update is an extension to the AI chatbot's existing conversational navigation feature in driving mode that rolled out in November.



You can now ask Gemini hands-free questions without leaving the navigation screen. While walking, for example, you can ask things like "Tell me more about this neighborhood" or "Are there cafes with a bathroom along my route?" Cyclists can also check their ETA without taking their hands off the handlebars.

The embedded video below gives you an idea of how Gemini already works during driving navigation.

Google says the feature addresses the practical problem of typing while moving, which is awkward at best and dangerous at worst. The Gemini integration also supports follow-up questions, so you could, for example, ask for a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options, then follow up with questions about parking.

Beyond discovery queries, users can also issue navigation commands like "Add stop," "Show alternative routes," or "Mute guidance." You can also ask practical questions such as "What's my next turn?" or "What's the weather like at my destination?"

To activate Gemini during navigation, tap the Gemini icon in the top-right corner or use the "Hey Google" invocation.

The feature is available now worldwide on iOS wherever Gemini is supported, with Android availability rolling out gradually.