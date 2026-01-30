You Can Now Follow Apple Creator Studio on Instagram

Apple Creator Studio now has an official Instagram account, as spotted by Scott Buscemi.



Apple Creator Studio is a new subscription bundle that provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

A subscription also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Numbers, Pages, and Keynote, plus the Freeform app later this year.

If you are interested in Apple's creative apps, you may wish to follow the account, which will presumably share tips and tricks and more.