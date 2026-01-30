You Can Now Follow Apple Creator Studio on Instagram

Apple Creator Studio now has an official Instagram account, as spotted by Scott Buscemi.

Apple Creator Studio
Apple Creator Studio is a new subscription bundle that provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

A subscription also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Numbers, Pages, and Keynote, plus the Freeform app later this year.

If you are interested in Apple's creative apps, you may wish to follow the account, which will presumably share tips and tricks and more.

Top Rated Comments

4 bit 9d api Avatar
4 bit 9d api
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I've been waiting days for the ability to follow Apple Creator Studio on Instagram.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iansilv Avatar
iansilv
22 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I read "subscription" and immediately knew I was not interested.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xodh Avatar
xodh
21 minutes ago at 08:25 am
True innovation!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
indychris Avatar
indychris
23 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Great! I can always use another bathroom reader.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedWeasel Avatar
RedWeasel
21 minutes ago at 08:24 am
So I can subscribe and follow,yay!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
15 minutes ago at 08:31 am
No thanks, I don't even have insta !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
