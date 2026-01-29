Apple Called Out in New 'Encrypt It Already' Campaign

The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) today launched an "Encrypt It Already" campaign that calls on tech companies such as Apple, Google, Meta, and others to implement or expand end-to-end encryption on their platforms.



iCloud already provides end-to-end encryption for more than a dozen data categories by default. For users looking for additional protection, Apple offers an optional feature called Advanced Data Protection, which extends end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backup, Notes, Photos, Voice Memos, and more. But, the EFF wants Apple to go further.

For example, the EFF said Apple and Google should deliver on a promise to implement end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. Last year, Apple said it planned to add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to the Messages app in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS updates, but it did not provide a specific timeframe.

Starting with the iOS 26.3 beta, Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for carriers to be able to support end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging.

iMessage has already supported end-to-end encryption by default since 2011.

The EFF also called on Apple and Google to offer users per-app AI permissions, so Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini can be turned off in certain apps.

The non-profit organization said it is also important how tech companies communicate new implementations of end-to-end encryption. It encouraged the companies to write blog posts that summarize key details, publish technical papers and user documentation that go into further detail, and follow best practices for data minimization.

The EFF encourages people to use Apple's feedback form to let the company know that additional end-to-end encryption support is important to them.