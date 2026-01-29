Apple Reaches Massive New Number of Active Devices

There are now more than 2.5 billion active Apple devices, the company announced today.



"We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a press release announcing the company's record-breaking earnings results.

Apple said it had more than 2.35 billion active devices in the year-ago quarter, and the number continues to rise. It shows that Apple has a massive opportunity to sell services, ranging from Apple Music subscriptions to iCloud+ storage plans.