Apple's iPad Turns 16 Today

by

Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPad 16 years ago today, marking over one and a half decades of the company's "revolutionary" tablet.

original ipad 2
Jobs unveiled the first-generation ‌iPad‌ at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on January 27, 2010. Designed to fill the gap between smartphones and laptops, the original ‌iPad‌ featured a 9.7-inch LED-backlit multitouch display, Apple's first custom designed chip, a 30-pin dock connector, and up to 64GB storage. With a starting price of $499, it offered users a new way to browse the web, read eBooks, watch videos, and interact with Apple's growing app ecosystem. Jobs described it as "a magical and revolutionary device."

iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price. iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before.

The ‌iPad‌ used a version of iOS tailored for its larger display, bringing a big-screen experience to familiar mobile apps like Safari, Mail, and Photos. It introduced the iBooks app and iBookstore as part of an effort to compete in the e-reading space dominated by Amazon's Kindle. Its design was characterized by thick black bezels, a physical home button, and a convex aluminum back. It weighed 1.5 pounds and offered 10 hours of battery life.

The initial reception to the ‌iPad‌ was mixed. While many praised its lightweight computing and media consumption experience, others questioned its necessity and potential to replace laptops.

Nevertheless, the ‌iPad‌ sold over 300,000 units on its launch day in April 2010 and one million within its first month. It catalyzed the creation of a new product category, sparking competition from rivals such as Samsung, Microsoft, and Amazon. By the end of 2010, Apple had sold over 15 million iPads, generating $9.5 billion in revenue and solidifying the device as a key pillar of the company's product lineup.

The ‌iPad‌ has since become a tentpole device for Apple, expanding into product lines including the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro and accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Subsequent models introduced cameras, multitasking, different display size options, USB-C connectivity, and more. See Apple's original press release from 2010 for more information.

Top Rated Comments

CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am

The initial reception to the iPad was mixed. While many praised its lightweight computing and media consumption experience, others questioned its necessity and potential to replace laptops.
Sixteen years later not a thing has changed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
40 minutes ago at 08:51 am
It’s my birthday too! If anyone cares… ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AusMness Avatar
AusMness
35 minutes ago at 08:55 am
The iPad can now legally drive
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
35 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Incredible device for its time, but what was really incredible was the leap from the iPad to the iPad 2. The iPad 2 was on sale forever and for good reasons. Awesome tablet for 2011. Way more functional than the OG iPad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
27 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Seems like only yesterday people were mocking it as essentially just a big iPhone and insisting it would flop. I guess they were wrong.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp100 Avatar
rp100
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I believe the key to the iPad’s success was the price.

Analysts were expecting the price to be between $800 and $1000; during the keynote, Steve Jobs even flashed $999 on the screen, hitting the price rumors head on. Everyone was collectively stunned when $499 was revealed as the true entry-level price.

Edit: video of keynote ('https://youtu.be/QUuFbrjvTGw?si=leJHiGs2bnMPIkhj')

The question remains: are we going to have an iPad-price moment with Apple’s foldable?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments