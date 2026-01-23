Apple Rejects Blame for Setapp Mobile App Marketplace Closure, Accuses EU of 'Political Delay Tactics'

Apple has accused the European Commission of using "political delay tactics" to manufacture a reason to investigate and fine the company, according to Bloomberg.



The statement appears designed to get ahead of reports that the EC is preparing to cite Apple as the reason behind the upcoming closure of Setapp Mobile, the third-party iOS app marketplace that announced its shutdown earlier this month.

MacPaw, the developer behind Setapp Mobile, said the service would close on February 16 due to "still-evolving and complex business terms" for alternative app stores in the EU.

Responding to the closure, the EC is preparing to say that Apple "has not rolled out changes to address the key issues concerning its business terms, including their complexity," according to remarks seen by Bloomberg.

However, Apple says the commission itself is blocking those changes.

"The European Commission has refused to let us implement the very changes that they requested," Apple said in a statement given to the publication. "In October, we submitted a formal compliance plan and they have yet to respond."

Apple was required to allow third-party app marketplaces on iOS in the EU under the Digital Markets Act, which took effect more than two years ago. The company charges fees on those marketplaces, including a Core Technology Fee of €0.50 per install over one million.

As a result of discussions with the EC last year, Apple said it planned to change its fee structure to a 5% revenue share to make it more economical for developers. Apple claims that change hasn't been implemented because the EC hasn't approved its compliance plan.

Apple also disputed that Setapp is shutting down because of its policies, and claimed there is "no demand" for alternative App Stores in the EU. There are five other alternative marketplaces currently available, with the most prominent being the Epic Games Store.