Apple Fitness+ Expands to Japan

by

Apple Fitness+ is now available in Japan, according to Japanese site Mac Otakara. Apple users who open the Fitness app on the iPhone will see the Apple Fitness+ tab available starting today.

Apple Fitness Plus iPhone Trio
Apple is providing users with a 1-month free trial, and after that, the service is priced at 980 yen per month or 7,800 yen per year. Japanese users do not have access to an Apple One plan that includes Apple Fitness+, as Apple does not provide a Premier plan in the country.

Apple said back in December that Apple Fitness+ would expand to Japan in early 2026. The service also recently became available in 28 new markets, including Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Fitness+ workouts and meditations are digitally dubbed with a generated voice in Japanese, with more dubbed episodes added on a weekly basis. Apple also provides workouts in English or with Spanish and German dubbing. Digital dubbing requires iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and tvOS 26.1.

With the addition of Japan, users in 49 countries and regions around the world are able to access the Apple Fitness+ service. There are 12 different workout types available, such as strength, yoga, HIIT, pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation.

Workouts can be done using the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Apple TV. When Fitness+ is used with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, personalized metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and activity progress are displayed on the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or ‌Apple TV‌ screen.

