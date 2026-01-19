Threads Usage Overtakes X on Mobile

Meta's Threads has now reportedly surpassed its rival X (formerly Twitter) in daily mobile usage globally.



Market intelligence firm Similarweb (via TechCrunch) reports that Threads recorded 141.5 million daily active users across iOS and Android worldwide as of January 7, 2026, compared with 125 million daily active mobile users for X.

The data indicates that Threads crossed ahead of X on mobile sometime between late October and early November 2025, following a prolonged period of steady growth rather than a sudden spike. While X continues to attract more mobile users than Threads in the United States, Similarweb estimates that X's U.S. daily active mobile user base has declined significantly, falling to roughly half of what it was a year earlier, as Threads continues to gain ground.

Despite Threads' gains on mobile, Similarweb's data shows that X maintains a decisive lead when web usage is included. As of January 13, 2026, X was attracting an estimated 145.4 million daily web visitors, compared with approximately 8.5 million daily web visitors for Threads. When mobile and web audiences are combined, X is estimated to exceed 270 million daily users, while Threads totals roughly 150 million daily users across platforms.